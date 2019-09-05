Mcewen Mng (MUX) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $4.30 Million as Valuation Rose; Knott David M Has Increased Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holding by $420,438

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.89M market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 517,095 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 5.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.36M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 3.46M shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.)

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 35,962 shares to 876,249 shares, valued at $46.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 55,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.