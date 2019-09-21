McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

As Gold businesses, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.08 N/A -0.15 0.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights McEwen Mining Inc. and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows McEwen Mining Inc. and Seabridge Gold Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Seabridge Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining Inc.’s -0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Seabridge Gold Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Seabridge Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and Seabridge Gold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seabridge Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

McEwen Mining Inc. has a 117.51% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.85. Meanwhile, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 73.01%. Based on the data given earlier, McEwen Mining Inc. is looking more favorable than Seabridge Gold Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares and 42.1% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 28.8% are Seabridge Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Seabridge Gold Inc. -6.62% 4.03% 19.98% -1.3% 17.01% 3.48%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. had bearish trend while Seabridge Gold Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seabridge Gold Inc. beats McEwen Mining Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.