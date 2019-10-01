McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Sachem Capital Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shorts Raised By 175.51%

Sachem Capital Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had an increase of 175.51% in short interest. SACH’s SI was 54,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 175.51% from 19,600 shares previously. With 164,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Sachem Capital Corphares (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s short sellers to cover SACH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 31,435 shares traded. Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SACH News: 02/04/2018 Sachem Capital Reports Results for 2017 – Revenue Up 69% and Net Income Up 59%; Declares Dividend of $0.105 Per Share

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 293,931 shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (TSE:MUX) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $762.05 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company has market cap of $103.01 million. The firm engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties.