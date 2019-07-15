McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Mine Safety Appliances Co (MSA) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report $-0.01 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, McEwen Mining Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 877,188 shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 35.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX

Mine Safety Appliances Co (MSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 107 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 69 trimmed and sold stock positions in Mine Safety Appliances Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 27.58 million shares, down from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mine Safety Appliances Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 67 New Position: 40.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The firm operates through Americas and International divisions. It has a 36.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.26M for 22.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 65,808 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated for 421,381 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 80,567 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 48,457 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,665 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company has market cap of $629.88 million. The Company’s principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃƒÂ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina.

Among 2 analysts covering McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. McEwen Mining had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright.

