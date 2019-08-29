McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Comparing side by side

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.87 N/A -0.15 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 99 20.76 N/A 1.50 76.20

Table 1 highlights McEwen Mining Inc. and Royal Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining Inc. has a beta of -0.41 and its 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Royal Gold Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. Its rival Royal Gold Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.1 respectively. Royal Gold Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered McEwen Mining Inc. and Royal Gold Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

McEwen Mining Inc. has a 74.13% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. Meanwhile, Royal Gold Inc.’s average target price is $100, while its potential downside is -24.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that McEwen Mining Inc. looks more robust than Royal Gold Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of Royal Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are McEwen Mining Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Royal Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. has -4.95% weaker performance while Royal Gold Inc. has 33.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.