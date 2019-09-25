McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand McEwen Mining Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have McEwen Mining Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10.00% -8.10% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing McEwen Mining Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

$3.85 is the average target price of McEwen Mining Inc., with a potential upside of 120.00%. The peers have a potential upside of 118.86%. Given McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McEwen Mining Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. has -4.95% weaker performance while McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors have 39.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

McEwen Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McEwen Mining Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.41 shows that McEwen Mining Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

McEwen Mining Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.