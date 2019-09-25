McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.42 N/A -0.15 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 61.82 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of McEwen Mining Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.41 beta. Comstock Mining Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

McEwen Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Comstock Mining Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Comstock Mining Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.85 is McEwen Mining Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 104.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

McEwen Mining Inc. and Comstock Mining Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 8.5%. Insiders held 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. has -4.95% weaker performance while Comstock Mining Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.