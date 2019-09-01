McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Contrasting side by side

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 7.21 N/A -0.15 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see McEwen Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McEwen Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.41. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

McEwen Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for McEwen Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of McEwen Mining Inc. is $3.5, with potential upside of 72.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. had bearish trend while Almaden Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Almaden Minerals Ltd. beats McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.