Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Shares Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Position; Redwood Investments Holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Has Trimmed by $7.02 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 20,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62,000, down from 20,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 1.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 51,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 63,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, down from 115,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $155.62. About 128,957 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “McDonald’s (MCD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 7.8% to $1.25; 2.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 6,597 shares to 13,210 shares, valued at $778,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 14,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,640 shares to 161,614 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 6,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).