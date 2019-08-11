Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Shareholder Jane Street Group Lowered Its Position by $13.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $3.48 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 69,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 107,900 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49M, down from 177,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56 million, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 418,555 shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 266,971 shares to 694,672 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (TUZ) by 17,609 shares to 72,770 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s global comp tops estimates – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Beat Lifts Stock – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.