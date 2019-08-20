Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Market Value Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $760,000; Teva Pharm (TEVA) Holder Cutler Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 25.02 million shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE ALSO ISSUED FOR 46 JOBS AT TEVA PARSIPPANY PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 23/03/2018 – TEVA: LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF HELSINN’S ALOXI IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 801,920 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares to 66,563 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66.07 million shares. Chatham Capital Grp invested 1.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 690,636 shares. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 1.86% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,007 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Company owns 26,918 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc stated it has 15,931 shares. 3,885 were reported by Accredited Investors. Zevin Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Legacy Prns stated it has 21,938 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Marvin And Palmer owns 16,460 shares. 50,835 are held by Gradient Invs Lc. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) reported 0.61% stake. 13,000 are held by Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 31,441 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.