Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Northeast Investment Management Cut Its Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 110,136 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92M, down from 112,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 2,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset Management reported 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 197,609 shares. 23,025 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc. Advisory Rech has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Invest Counsel has 1.36% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S Muoio invested in 5,480 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Leisure Mngmt holds 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 11,040 shares. Anchor Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 6,692 shares in its portfolio. Csu Producer Resources holds 18,200 shares or 8.14% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hugh Johnson Advsrs reported 65,896 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Gru Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty Commerce has 20,000 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Churchill holds 91,057 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,963 shares to 3,212 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Co reported 2.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Avalon Advisors Llc holds 197,861 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 30,401 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 18,808 were reported by Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Hillsdale Management Incorporated has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25 shares. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com has 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smithfield Trust Co accumulated 0.37% or 17,845 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.64% or 187,334 shares. Shikiar Asset holds 1,850 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 32,352 shares. Cap Ltd Ca, California-based fund reported 1,584 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc stated it has 100 shares. 1,963 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co. Opus Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 14,600 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,564 shares to 43,277 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,853 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: The Arches Are Still Golden – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.