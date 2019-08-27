Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Shares Declined While Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Raised Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 21,533 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $217.05. About 761,123 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 789,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.79 million, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 148,926 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,620 shares to 216,919 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.