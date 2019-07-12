Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Yelp (YELP) Stake by $4.02 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 118,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,100 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, down from 534,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 551,940 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 11,564 shares. Parametrica has invested 0.56% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 276,295 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 1.18% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 133,349 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 9,921 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 17,797 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Schaller Investment Group Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 9,849 shares. 447,926 are held by Echo Street Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 835,071 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares to 79,678 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $295,521 activity. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $4,861 was made by Ramsay Alan on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63 million for 81.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth accumulated 500 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,468 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 205,695 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wellington Grp Llp reported 15.84 million shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Raymond James Service Advisors holds 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 323,008 shares. 1,898 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability. Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 13,265 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc owns 10,111 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trustco Commercial Bank Corp N Y holds 1.85% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,646 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 29,485 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,593 shares. Chemung Canal holds 55,629 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,823 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).