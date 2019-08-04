Mcdonald’s (MCD) to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019; Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Position By $1.39 Million

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is expected to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:MCD) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $1.16 dividend. Mcdonald’s Corp’s current price of $214.48 translates into 0.54% yield. Mcdonald’s Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) stake by 57.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 69,701 shares as Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC)’s stock declined 9.21%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 51,137 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 120,838 last quarter. Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc now has $599.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 98,550 shares traded or 4.24% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Corp Oh invested in 0.15% or 10,690 shares. Millennium has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 44,353 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,130 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sg Americas Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Franklin Inc has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.23% or 26,355 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.06% or 1.06M shares. 62,136 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 7/23 Insider Buying Report: BK, TSC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply Honors Pets and Animals of All Kinds With Monthlong Out Here With Animals Celebration – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TriState Capital (TSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Calling All Poultry Enthusiasts: Tractor Supply Offering Nationwide Event to Start or Grow Your Flock This Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $870,425 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Dolan James J., worth $100,000 on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $500,000 was made by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $26,400 was made by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. Bonvenuto David L had bought 4,500 shares worth $95,175 on Monday, July 29.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 33,418 shares to 46,704 valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co (Put) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 19,200 shares. Kraft Heinz Co (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.91M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is McDonald's's (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "McDonald's: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha" published on July 16, 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Savant Cap Lc accumulated 22,816 shares. Martin & Inc Tn invested in 9,029 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Altfest L J & has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 6,530 shares. 10,355 were reported by Torch Wealth Management Lc. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,233 shares. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,496 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc invested in 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 11,084 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.43M shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.9% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 82,423 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 850 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, July 29. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 11. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $21500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.77 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.