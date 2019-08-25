Mcdonald’s (MCD) to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019; Perceptive Advisors Boosted Uniqure Nv. (QURE) Position By $655,667

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Uniqure Nv. (QURE) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 11,113 shares as Uniqure Nv. (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 231,820 shares with $13.83 million value, up from 220,707 last quarter. Uniqure Nv. now has $2.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is expected to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:MCD) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $1.16 dividend. Mcdonald’s Corp’s current price of $214.66 translates into 0.54% yield. Mcdonald’s Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement

Among 6 analysts covering uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $82.14’s average target is 54.60% above currents $53.13 stock price. uniQure had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) rating on Monday, March 4. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of QURE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.02 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $223.37’s average target is 4.06% above currents $214.66 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 34 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21000 target in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 11. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 28. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.