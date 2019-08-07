Mcdonald’s (MCD) to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019; Alliant Energy Has 1.04 Sentiment

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 169 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 162 cut down and sold stock positions in Alliant Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 176.97 million shares, up from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alliant Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 136 Increased: 119 New Position: 50.

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is expected to pay $1.16 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:MCD) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $1.16 dividend. Mcdonald’s Corp’s current price of $214.08 translates into 0.54% yield. Mcdonald’s Corp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 2.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Monday, July 29 report.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $163.46 billion. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. It has a 28.12 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold McDonald's Corporation shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tompkins Corporation has invested 1.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% stake. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 53,268 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap L P reported 31,117 shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0.72% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.79M shares. Fil accumulated 10 shares. National Insur Communications Tx holds 85,665 shares. 55,234 were accumulated by Motco. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va accumulated 17,688 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.15% stake. Davis R M has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill & reported 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meritage Port Management owns 4,098 shares. Smith Salley And holds 0.05% or 1,695 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 1,365 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation for 588,000 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 166,711 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.09% invested in the company for 292,812 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.59% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 3.44 million shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 23.36 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alliant Energy (LNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy in an Easy Rate Environment – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Southwest Gas, Alliant Energy, Unitil, Helen of Troy and McCormick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.