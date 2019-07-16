Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose While Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Stake by $385,560; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Its Stake

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 749,251 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,194 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 32,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.84. About 1.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 26.08 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,628 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 5,526 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% or 1,233 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pathstone Family Office invested in 1,079 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.68% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15.84M shares. Portland Global, a Maine-based fund reported 9,604 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma reported 4,610 shares stake. 316,186 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Ca. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Company owns 45,544 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc reported 11,116 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 12,185 shares. Philadelphia Trust Communications has 2,624 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,352 shares to 66,416 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 42,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was made by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L. On Tuesday, May 21 NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 10,000 shares.