Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose While Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Stake by $332,262; Groupon (GRPN) Shareholder Mig Capital Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.96M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80 million, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Rev $626.5M; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,000 shares. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was made by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.