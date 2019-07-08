Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Position; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Price Rose While Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Position by $117.40 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 759.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,530 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $211.82. About 308,871 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12M, down from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 57,610 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $5.41 million worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was made by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 79,612 shares to 6.61M shares, valued at $685.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $910.26M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

