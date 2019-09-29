Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Lifted Its Position; Waste Management (WM) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Boosted Position by $341,550 as Shares Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 103,547 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50 million, up from 101,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 140,948 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26M, up from 137,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 29,254 shares to 31,333 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,931 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

