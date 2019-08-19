Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stock Price Rose While New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 1.42 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 23,083 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 17,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 5.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Com invested in 57,741 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Principal Finance Gp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.38 million shares. Benin Management holds 3,477 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 161,436 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 10,526 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 1,786 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold & has 0.59% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 4,693 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc holds 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,600 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.02% or 197 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 5,310 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.78% stake. New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.93% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

