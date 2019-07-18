Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $665,658; As Wiley John & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Shares Were Volatile, Clean Yield Group Cut Its Stake

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 784,975 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 47.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 14,675 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,046 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 30,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 33,215 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 51,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Switch, Inc. (SWCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wiley Signs Agreement to Purchase the Assets of Knewton – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “John Wiley & Sons: A License To Print Money – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12.00M shares. Andra Ap has 15,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 38,698 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Raymond James Na invested 0.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ent Services holds 10,048 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 57,040 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,816 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 117,383 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Bancorporation Of The West owns 17,880 shares. 1,473 were accumulated by Pure Financial Advsr.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,090 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).