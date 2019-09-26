Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose While Burney Co Upped Its Position; Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $2.84 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 1,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 20,420 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 18,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 423,019 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 56,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 262,026 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27 million, down from 318,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 5,885 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 4,150 shares to 54,721 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,737 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.54 million for 17.35 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $9.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,886 shares to 16,299 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,753 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

