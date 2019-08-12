Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Maintained by Savant Capital Llc; Intelsat (I) Share Price Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped by $492,750 Its Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 880,851 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.78 million shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

