Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Maintained by Bank Hapoalim Bm; Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $747,891

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 10,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714,000, down from 21,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.34. About 428,991 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,196 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, up from 2,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 13,026 shares to 37,516 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 729,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,854 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McD’s Takes a Nibble of Beyond Meat – Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: McDonald’s Looks Beyond Meat; Baidu Aims to Trim Ctrip Stake – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,010 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.82% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.81% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 727,677 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,561 shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Da Davidson And accumulated 92,782 shares. Advisor Lc accumulated 24,717 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt owns 0.36% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,310 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Decatur Capital Management holds 1.9% or 48,789 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.17% or 2,111 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Lc accumulated 20,417 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 0.28% or 6,731 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 1,400 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. 60,713 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Synovus Corporation reported 0% stake. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,113 shares. 68,236 were accumulated by Rench Wealth. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Advisors Ltd Ltd holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Finance has 0.35% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 9,824 shares. Hanseatic Svcs holds 0.62% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 8,852 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested in 0.03% or 398,905 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 910 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.03% or 198,403 shares. Hartford, Connecticut-based fund reported 100,063 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,115 shares to 24,404 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 32,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).