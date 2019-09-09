Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Has Upped by Ardevora Asset Management Llp; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Shares Rose, Glenview Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $5.17 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 161,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66 million, up from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.17M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 63,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 940,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.50M, up from 877,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 2.47 million shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $562.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26,600 shares to 602,430 shares, valued at $34.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,984 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.