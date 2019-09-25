Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake Boosted by Northrock Partners Llc; Private Management Group Has Lifted Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holding by $6.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,408 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 1,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 2.34M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 290.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 979,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 337,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 157,923 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT; 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR VIA PLACEMENT, SHR SWAP; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C); 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 03/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-021-C-2018 (P)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.44% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gfs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,020 shares. Cypress Capital Gru invested 1.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Republic Corp stated it has 1.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 22,777 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp. Evermay Wealth Management Llc reported 4,926 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt has 1,459 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 4,495 shares. First Bancorp & Tru Company Of Newtown reported 15,778 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh stated it has 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill & Assocs reported 2,209 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Lourd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Middleton Commerce Ma reported 2,032 shares. Sky Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 35,572 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,619 shares to 4,702 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,532 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

