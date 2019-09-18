Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose While Montgomery Investment Management Cut by $320,850 Its Position; Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stake Held by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 5.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 13.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.03M, up from 8.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 2.60M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 12,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.85. About 3.68M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 227,846 shares to 388,877 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 124,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,109 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 17,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 498,533 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 373,077 shares. Sir Capital Mgmt LP holds 116,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,737 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Hellman Jordan Mngmt Com Ma reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Loews owns 73.12 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 106,605 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Com owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 27,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 177,637 shares. Elkhorn Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 17,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 102,017 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Lc. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 45,669 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lourd Cap Lc owns 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,593 shares. Violich Cap Management Inc accumulated 6,080 shares. 7,519 are owned by M&R Mngmt. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson invested in 0.4% or 3,106 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Retail Bank has invested 2.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,225 shares. Moreover, Shikiar Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,850 shares. 43,457 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. 9,604 were reported by Portland Global Advsr Lc. Private Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,886 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,982 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 5,002 shares.