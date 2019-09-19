Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Stake; South State Lowered Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $786,247

South State Corp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 10,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,656 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 45,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 52,279 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, down from 55,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $210.84. About 1.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.74 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

