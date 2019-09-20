Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shares Rose While Berkshire Asset Management Cut Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake Held by Legacy Capital Partners Inc

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 20,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 28,077 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 5.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 31/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/2/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 1,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 111,610 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18M, down from 113,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $209.84. About 2.28 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). M Kraus Co reported 1,056 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 60,138 shares. 111,813 were reported by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 3.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cwm Llc accumulated 82,473 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 1.43% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Howard Hughes Med Institute has invested 2.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Captrust Advsrs accumulated 30,107 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 4,765 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 48,600 are held by Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Corp. Arizona-based Ironwood Lc has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cambridge Advisors owns 1,125 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 15,600 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $225.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (NYSE:APU) by 9,500 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 2.68 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 649,538 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 8,825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore holds 0.1% or 6,280 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 4.69M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. 918 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Beech Hill holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 126,700 shares. 13.00 million were accumulated by Capital World Investors. Kj Harrison And Partners holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,000 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Envestnet Asset owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.07M shares. Holderness Invests owns 29,611 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.