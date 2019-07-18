Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.90 Billion; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $18.51 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 91.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 32,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 35,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 36,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78B, down from 172,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 1.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 26.33 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15,920 shares to 25,093 shares, valued at $4.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. Shares for $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.