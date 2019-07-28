Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Position; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position by $608,034 as Share Price Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,503 were accumulated by Baillie Gifford And. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.63% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 114,364 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 2,370 shares stake. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,846 shares. Mitchell Mngmt has invested 0.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bailard stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 53,744 shares. 184,340 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 10,641 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 2,804 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 184,385 shares stake. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca reported 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Lc owns 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,925 shares.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petrole (NYSE:MPC) by 33,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

