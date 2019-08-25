Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Holding; As Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined, Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 172,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 201,997 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 374,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 1.19M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda(R); 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 146,712 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86 million, up from 144,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV) by 166,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 2,716 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sterling Management holds 1.97% or 13,384 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 31,117 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 1.35 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westfield Capital Limited Partnership has 0.81% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 561,167 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hyman Charles D invested in 135,412 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has 1.1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,999 are owned by Stratford Consulting Ltd. Keystone Planning accumulated 1.13% or 12,096 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co reported 205,695 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.31% or 7,314 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 55,878 shares to 41,696 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 42,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,411 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

