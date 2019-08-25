Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Cut Stake by $598,374 as Market Value Rose; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Trimmed by $33.37 Million Its Stake

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 138,622 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.32M, down from 141,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 197,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.61 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – Matt Leising: CME board said to meet today to discus bid for NEX, could come next week per; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.05M shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $269.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 11,454 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,489 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bank has invested 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc has 1.42% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 433,555 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 18,760 shares. Moreover, Friess Lc has 1.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Carroll Fincl holds 662 shares. Dowling And Yahnke holds 8,460 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.01% or 170 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,694 shares. The Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.6% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs reported 1.41% stake.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.22% or 5.75 million shares in its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,000 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 401,807 shares. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 5,300 shares. Crestwood Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 5,840 shares. Asset Inc accumulated 1,553 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 220,352 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs Inc invested in 13,461 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Paragon Cap reported 2,288 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 1,992 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Country Club Tru Co Na invested in 7,109 shares. Hsbc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.35M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

