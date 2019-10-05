Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Position by $596,781; Putnam Investments Upped Omnova Solutions (OMN) Holding by $1.51 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 96.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 251,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 513,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 261,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.57 million market cap company. It closed at $10.09 lastly. It is down 8.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% or 242,057 shares. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,399 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Retail Bank And has 1.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 41,798 shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru Company has 30,567 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 16,859 shares. Dodge Cox holds 15,013 shares. Kistler has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Baxter Bros holds 1.03% or 21,705 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Utah Retirement Systems has 145,695 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,387 shares. 1St Source Bank stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,068 shares. Associated Banc reported 83,159 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,776 shares to 27,884 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 256,193 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $243.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scs Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 53,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,209 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 22,400 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 890,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 12,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company has 513,500 shares. Citadel Limited Co reported 80,711 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 370,104 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 135,167 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 16,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Scopus Asset Management Lp has invested 0.16% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).