Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $332,262 as Valuation Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Luminus Management Has Upped Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $216.83. About 3.45 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 5.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72 million, up from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 10.81M shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 603,892 shares to 682,479 shares, valued at $39.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swift Transportation by 791,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 177,746 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Westpac has 26,322 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Altrinsic Lc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Advsrs reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 1,639 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited accumulated 6,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has 40,721 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 52,055 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,983 are held by Roundview Capital Lc. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 1.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,262 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt owns 19,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 26,958 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.48% or 20,499 shares in its portfolio. 564,142 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.21% or 24,450 shares. Regentatlantic Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,899 shares. Old Republic Corp invested in 1.32% or 258,400 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl Svcs N A reported 1,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Carroll Assoc owns 13,816 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc by 130,646 shares to 165,984 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).