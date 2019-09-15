Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Decreased Stake; Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $1.99 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 82.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 41,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 8,649 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68 million shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,998 shares to 4,629 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 8,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 20,909 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 6,192 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department accumulated 2.23% or 47,494 shares. Washington stated it has 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership holds 5,821 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 216,770 shares. 7,239 were reported by Security Natl Co. Bluestein R H & stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 89,607 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co holds 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 4,678 shares. Bp Public Limited Com has 84,200 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox stated it has 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 4,374 shares to 25,594 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,373 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Verity Asset Management invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kistler accumulated 2,284 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,408 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 93,145 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 41,881 are held by Farmers Commercial Bank. Korea Invest accumulated 539,204 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.81 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Washington Trust Co has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Assetmark Inc reported 671 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication owns 70,214 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio.

