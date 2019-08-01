Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Holding; Biglari Capital Has Upped Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holding by $544,000; Stock Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 99,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 367,267 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, down from 466,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $810.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 21,056 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc reported 10,490 shares stake. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,921 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 1.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Diligent Investors Llc reported 5,040 shares. 7,837 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 27,676 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability reported 9,564 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Troy Asset Mgmt invested 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Amer Commercial Bank reported 1,108 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 205,322 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 50,888 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ls Invest Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 39,023 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt reported 1,717 shares. 93 were accumulated by Barnett Company. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 81,916 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,406 shares to 77,845 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "19 Straight Distribution Hikes And A 10% Yield, But When Will Coverage Improve For This LP? – Seeking Alpha" on November 25, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.08% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 777,705 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd has invested 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot Invest House reported 4,702 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 200 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Research owns 1.26M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs holds 950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 94,563 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 78,180 shares. Biglari owns 121,000 shares.