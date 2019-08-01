Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Savant Capital Has Lifted Position by $800,226; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Valuation Rose, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 1,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,167 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 5,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $621.42. About 386,741 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 554.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 229,966 shares to 286,798 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 12,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).