Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Boosted Its Holding by $1.02 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 5,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 25,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 3.54 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,772 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 36,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,596 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.