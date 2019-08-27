Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $485,352 as Valuation Rose; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Trimmed Its Position

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 16,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 22,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 1.53M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 2,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 51,525 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, down from 54,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.47 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 309 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 260,623 shares. Denali Lc, California-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Moreover, Logan has 0.66% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 189,978 shares. Goelzer Investment accumulated 115,740 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.34% stake. Select Equity Group Incorporated LP invested in 0% or 1.63M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 16,700 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.26% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Profund Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 8,386 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 16,810 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 64,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.31 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.43 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

