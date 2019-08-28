Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Pacad Investment LTD Upped Its Holding; One Gas (OGS) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Its Stake by $420,258 as Market Valuation Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 85.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 10,874 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 5,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.52. About 1.28 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 183,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 188,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. It is down 21.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,600 shares to 985 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,596 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.65% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). M Secs accumulated 6,007 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Manchester Mngmt reported 10,094 shares. 1,717 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory. Stadion Money Ltd owns 5,345 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co reported 12,296 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Df Dent And has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,035 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd has invested 1.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 12.58M shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 27,699 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Incorporated accumulated 20,740 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 0.47% or 22,634 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 191,646 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “McDonald’s Needs More Than a Chicken Sandwich to Win Customers – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Tech, Not Re-Franchising, Might Be the Next Boost for McDonald’s – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts More Bullish On McDonald’s After ‘Thesis-Affirming Quarter’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 50 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 607,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Advisors Ok holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 2,473 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.02% or 185 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,553 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 23,068 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.05% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 68,359 shares. Voya Inv Lc accumulated 21,148 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,727 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 18,612 shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 0% or 288 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 611,177 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $175.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.