Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $396,900; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake as Valuation Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 1.42 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated, New Hampshire-based fund reported 79,415 shares. 119,375 were accumulated by Sei Invs Company. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 69,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Fagan has invested 0.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 212,905 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ironwood Finance Lc accumulated 213 shares. Exchange Management invested in 23,464 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank holds 20,392 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.08% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 5,526 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Serv has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,314 shares. Daiwa Sb invested in 1.92% or 51,130 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt reported 72,102 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,862 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.