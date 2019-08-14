Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder New England Research & Management Increased Holding by $396,900; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Trimmed Its Position

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 2.84M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 4,577 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt has 12,185 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.08% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt reported 19,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% or 200,349 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 5,300 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Company Ltd has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Philadelphia Tru holds 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,624 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Yhb Advsr Inc stated it has 44,418 shares. New York-based Olstein Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.81% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 4,078 are owned by Freestone Capital Limited Co. Cim Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 1,737 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Franchisee Frustration And No Traffic Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s CEO calls tech critical to growth – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Burger King, McDonald’s And KFC’s Stance On Plant-Based Meat Products – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Investment Grade Corpora by 12,399 shares to 115,505 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RYH) by 3,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 29,705 shares. Chilton Mgmt stated it has 11,034 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Conning owns 849,926 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 0.16% or 4,389 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.52% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 3.96 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First City Mngmt has 1.71% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason reported 23,179 shares or 1% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westport Asset Mngmt Inc has 862 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 14.38 million shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 6.52M shares. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust stated it has 36,032 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings.