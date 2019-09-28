Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $425,385 as Share Price Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased by $5.24 Million Its Stake

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 22,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 232,312 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.33M, up from 209,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Llc accumulated 36,762 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 169,792 shares stake. 193,005 were reported by Cibc Ww Corp. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Birchview Capital Limited Partnership reported 5,000 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 87,488 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc invested in 0.07% or 40,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 27,857 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has 1.32 million shares. Gru invested in 0.08% or 86,132 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 350 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 73,238 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Limited Ca has 0.34% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.22% or 13,443 shares. Adirondack Trust Co reported 50 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen study stopped on safety concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 47,551 shares to 611,765 shares, valued at $32.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 27,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,819 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,275 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,670 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).