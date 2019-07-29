Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 224,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,713 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.24M, down from 531,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $214.5. About 2.64 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 749,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.91M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 1.72M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.55% or 21,748 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.08% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Ltd has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albion Fin Group Ut has invested 0.82% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,805 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Management has 7,519 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Country Bankshares owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Co reported 20,586 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 966,003 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 105,099 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,000 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.68% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 39,091 shares. Chemung Canal Commerce accumulated 2.52% or 55,629 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 6,508 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 12,111 shares to 395,107 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Services Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 23,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.16 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 4,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 641 shares. Lederer Associates Counsel Ca holds 1.39% or 19,420 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,808 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 61,100 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Axa holds 0.04% or 120,319 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 119,748 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,698 shares. 38,366 were reported by Schmidt P J Management Inc. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,668 shares. Orrstown holds 0.26% or 2,449 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,175 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel has 0.33% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,400 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $14.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 39,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.