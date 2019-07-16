Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Quantum Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) as Shares Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.18. About 383,379 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 41,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $213.31. About 1.14 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,301 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,814 are held by First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated. 1,200 were accumulated by Old Point Tru Fincl Svcs N A. Montgomery owns 1.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,658 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 305,292 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Parthenon Ltd accumulated 14,985 shares. 2,000 are owned by Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Com. Diversified Tru Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,927 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 25,681 shares. Marvin Palmer Assocs reported 2.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 7,816 were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. 12.00M were accumulated by Geode Ltd Liability Corporation. Stearns has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,372 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 8,414 shares. Calamos Limited Com stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wedgewood Inc Pa owns 2,525 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 26.01 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 537,349 are held by Fmr Ltd. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 700 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 23,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Farmers Merchants Invests reported 30 shares stake. Meeder Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Numerixs Invest stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 4,240 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.01% or 8,101 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.1% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Todd Asset Llc owns 124,683 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 23,535 shares to 8,068 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).