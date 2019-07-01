Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Its Position by $350,660

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 2,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 41,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $206.73. About 1.14M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $373.54. About 3.19 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 166.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Com Inc accumulated 3,558 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William And Il has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Financial Advsr reported 631 shares. 3.24 million are owned by Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. 65,970 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Essex Inv Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,468 shares. Private Trust Co Na reported 0.13% stake. Everence Cap has invested 0.61% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,847 were accumulated by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 94,122 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability holds 597 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant has 2.54% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,143 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com reported 15,206 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.29% or 1.96M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 2,569 shares worth $899,150.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. The insider Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62 million on Tuesday, February 5. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.21 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,294 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Management Inc has 1,686 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11,012 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.83% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bollard Gru Ltd Com holds 0% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.88% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 695,991 shares. Country Bank & Trust stated it has 244 shares. 51,525 are held by Paragon Capital Ltd Llc. Asset One accumulated 0.44% or 430,757 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,111 shares. 111,748 are held by Alyeska Investment Grp Inc L P. Olstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.81% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc accumulated 0.34% or 2,692 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group has invested 3.54% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 8,899 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD) by 4,180 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Limited by 14,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).