Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Holding by $408,996 as Shares Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Has Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.58. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 215,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 12.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Limited Partnership owns 31,117 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.14% or 13,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Bancorporation Usa invested in 0.18% or 6,673 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 1,717 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 179,407 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Skylands Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 3,405 were reported by Planning Limited Liability Company. Burney invested in 0.22% or 18,829 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 678,600 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri reported 10,622 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 44,865 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 2,799 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,682 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.94% or 2.29 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 98,973 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co accumulated 618,325 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 7,977 shares. 4,723 are held by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 4.40 million shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stearns Financial Gru holds 27,516 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fred Alger Management accumulated 81,638 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested in 0.41% or 36,455 shares. Sageworth holds 1,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 264,297 were accumulated by Foster And Motley. Aspen Invest Management has 27,861 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.